Para table tennis | Aino Tapola achieved the World Championship silver, which felt like winning

Aino Tapola, who has devoted five years to table tennis, wants to one day be the best in the world.

12.11. 18:33

Aino Killing a tight fight was rewarded with a silver medal at the Para Table Tennis World Championships in Granada, Spain.

Tapola took the opening set victory in the women’s singles final, but the experienced Pole Dorota Bucklaw was finally the stronger set 3–1 (6–11, 11–7, 11–7, 11–6).

“I also had several chances to score points, but in the second set, the tension hit me. However, this is a won silver”, Tapola, 25, who has been playing table tennis for five years, stated in the press release.

Finnish player is aiming for a medal in next year’s European Championships. Succeeding in the 2024 Paralympics will be more challenging, as categories 1 and 2 have been combined there.

“Still, I still want to be the best in the world one day,” Tapola emphasized.

Timo Natunen reached the World Cup quarter-finals in the men’s first category and finished tied for fifth place.

