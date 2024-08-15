Para sports|A successful career ends in Paris.

Double Paralympic winner and world champion in track curling Toni Piispanen end his top career at the Paris Paralympics.

He told about it in the press release published by Suli on Thursday.

Biispanen, 48,’s preparation for the Paris Paralympics has not gone as expected. He broke his femur in the spring, and the injury required surgery.

The athlete still goes to the French Games with confidence.

“The rehabilitation period was tough, but the process has worked. I am now already at a good speed and ready to fight for medals”, Piispanen said in the press release.

Bishop started his career in para sports shortly after his accident in martial arts in 1993. For the first 15 years, he played wheelchair rugby at the World Cup level.

Piispanen started his wheelchair winding career in 2009. He has won a total of 22 medals in his career.

“Now I’m only focusing on the 200m final of the Paris Paralympics, which is on September 3rd, and the 100m final, which is on September 6th. After that, you can laugh and look back at how it went,” Piispanen said.

He won gold in the T51 category in 100 meters in London 2012 and in 200 meters in Tokyo 2021.

He won his world championship in 100 meters in Lyon 2013 and in Dubai 2019.

of Paris the Paralympics start on August 28th and end on September 8th.

Earlier too Leo-Pekka Tähti said that he will end his top career in Paris.