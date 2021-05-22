Para – sports The bishop rewinded himself to a new number of seconds

Toni Piispanen’s time is the second most ever quotation in the world under record conditions.

Track winder Toni Piispanen continued his good performances at the Swiss Open and won the 51st class 100m race on Saturday. Bishop’s time 19.86 is Finland’s record and the world’s second-highest quotation in record-breaking conditions.

“New seconds and a 20-second undershoot have been a dream for a long time, but it was no super surprise. Such a time has been coming, ”Piispanen said in a statement from the Sports Federation.

“The start was not the best, but the rest of the way remained well under control. All the while I saw that the front wheel was not starting to appear from behind. The maximum speed was now quite different from normal. ”

The bishop defeated the Belgian world record holder Peter Genynin 0.15 seconds.

Leo-Pekka Star won the 54-class 100-meter race. Henry Manni grabbed second place in the 34-class 100m and 800m.