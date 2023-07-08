Para sports | Teijo Kööpikä’s top condition crumbled and his strength disappeared so much that he could no longer even stand on his toes

When In Paris, at the World Para Athletics Championships, the ball is pushed in the men’s F57 class, and at the same time we see the debut of the adult competition, which 20 years ago would have been expected to happen much earlier. Then it wouldn’t have been possible to predict that the debut would take place on the side of para sports.

Teijo Köpikkä, 42, pushed Finnish records in the junior series. In all series, from 14-year-olds to 19-year-olds, either on indoor or outdoor tracks. At the beginning of the millennium Arsi Harju had taken the Olympic gold in Sydney and shot put had been a flourishing sport in Finland in the mid-90s.

But in 2005, at the 2005 World Championships in Athletics, Kööpikä’s career came to a sudden halt. Illness forced him to leave the sports life.

A shophouse says that the illness came like lightning from a clear sky. In the spring of 2005, the test results were the best of my career, and after a few seasons marred by injuries, I was allowed to expect better.

While pushing in the summer, Kööpikkä noticed that something was rotting. The cause was located in the left calf, which was not working properly.

“In three months, I went from the best possible condition to being able to stand on my toes five times. After that, there was no strength left in the calves,” says Kööpikkä.

The shop was tested and investigated while trying to find the cause. Blood tests and test pieces were taken and photographs were taken. The reason was revealed to be muscular degeneration of the legs.

My career was on the line, and my mind was weighed down by worry about my own future. During the first few months, according to Kööpikä, the disease progressed quickly and violently.

After the first two years, the disease settled down and has not worsened. Muscular dystrophy affects the back of the legs: the calves are the worst, but the hamstrings are also affected. However, Köpikkka does not need aids to move around.

It is still not possible to stand on tiptoe, and playing ball games, for example, is out of the list because of the legs.

From competitive sports for a man who lived and set goals, the blow was severe. No motivation was found for fitness, because the interest was focused on the competition. Kööpikkä only went to the athletics field when his younger brother Timo Köpikkä competed in the junior championships.

Kööpikkä says that everything was based on the sportsman’s card. Backup plans were conspicuous by their absence.

“The thoughts were to be in the same line with Arsi Harjunja’s partners. I didn’t really feel like going to the sports field when it was such a tough place,” says Kööpikkä.

When Kööpikkä returned to sports as a coach, the first sport was volleyball. In addition to shot put, Kööpikkä has played volleyball in the junior national team and in the First Division.

“I didn’t feel like going to the athletics field, but I found a suitable sense of community in the team sport.”

Gradually ball rings also returned to Kööpikä’s everyday life in the role of a coach. There was a break of six years, the coaching work started in 2011. Kööpikkä is still coaching her brother Timo and Kaisa Kymäläi, one of Finland’s best female coaches.

My blood drew me to para-athletics before. The longing to compete on the same line with others was strong. At first, the answer was that Kööpikä’s disability is not sufficient for the classification, which is a prerequisite for competing.

A few years ago, Kööpikkä watched videos of the Rio Paralympics. Attention was drawn to the fact that there were competitors participating in the shot put, whose disability seemed similar to Kööpikä’s: they could move to and from the chair by walking.

A more detailed investigation revealed that the classification principles had changed and that competition would be possible.

Teijo Kööpikkä training at the weight room in April.

Final the decision to start competing and aim for the Paralympics in Paris 2024 was made in Midsummer 2022. It had still been difficult to find the spark as a fitness athlete, but genuine competition brought with it a lifestyle overhaul.

“All three of the most important, i.e. rest, nutrition and training, have changed completely. That way, the feeling is completely different in every way,” says Kööpikkä.

Köpikkka trains six times a week. He reminds that the shot put is a power sport, so the number of hours does not rise to the level of endurance sports. The exercises consist of 2–3 gym exercises, 1–2 sports exercises and 1–2 aerobic exercises.

Kööpikkä’s coach has experience from coaching to World Cup and Olympic medals, but from the javelin side. Tero Pitkämäki best remembered as a coach Hannu Kangas pilot Kööpikka towards the value competition dreams.

Kangas and Kööpikkä are colleagues as ball coaches, because Hannu’s daughter Emilia Fabric pushes Kööpikä’s shield like Kymäläinen in the women’s shot put competition in Finland.

The spear background still played a decisive role. When Kööpikkä started to analyze the chair push, he found similarities in the movements to the javelin throw in how the sides, middle body and thoracic spine are used technically.

“In a normal shot put, the forward force is created by moving the legs, body and hips. When you’re tied to a chair and your hips don’t stick out, you have to build the impact distance with the mobility of your sides and thoracic spine,” Kööpikkä opens technical secrets.

The goal for the World Cup is clear. Making it to the top four earns a place in next year’s Paralympics.

“When I started training after a long absence from sports, I immediately thought that less than a year is a very short time for these World Championships. We have time to develop a lot by September of next year.”

The World Para Athletics Championships will take place from the 8th to the 17th. July 2023 in Paris, France.

