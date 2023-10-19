Thursday, October 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Para sports | North Korea’s flag was removed from the Asian Para Games – the country made a tough decision

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 19, 2023
in World Europe
0
Para sports | North Korea’s flag was removed from the Asian Para Games – the country made a tough decision

The Asian Paralympic Committee will not accept the North Korean flag at the Asian Paralympic Games.

North Korea has withdrawn from the Asian Para Games in Hanszhou, China, because the country’s flag was removed from the competition venues.

The background here is that the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) has imposed several penalties on North Korea because doping testing of the country’s athletes has not been possible. One of the punishments is the banning of the country’s flag in sports competitions.

Reporting on Olympic sports Inside The Game website states that the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) introduced flag shelving. Thus, the APC follows a different line than the Olympic Committee of Asia (OCA), which did not follow Wada’s instructions and allowed the North Korean flag in the Asian Games.

According to the APC spokesperson, North Korea announced its withdrawal after the flag decision.

“Although we feel sorry for them [Pohjois-Korean] about the absence of athletes from Hangzhou, the Asian Paralympic Federation is a signatory to the Wada rules and therefore their rules must be followed,” the spokesperson stated.

See also  Basketball | Lauri Markkanen was glowing about the World Cup venue: "Let's gooo!!!"

The Asian Para Games will take place from the 22nd to the 28th. October,

North Korea announced at the closing ceremony of the Asian Games that it would again allow testers to enter their country.

The Asian Games was North Korea’s first participation in an international Games since the 2018 Asian Games. The country was tenth in the medal statistics with 11 gold medals, 18 silver and 10 bronze.

#Para #sports #North #Koreas #flag #removed #Asian #Para #Games #country #tough #decision

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Recommended

No Result
View All Result