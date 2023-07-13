Para sports | Manni reached the World Cup final in a challenging situation – the wind turned against him before the Finn’s round

Manni was second in his heat and fourth in the combined results of the preliminary heats.

Finland Henry Manni advanced to the men’s T34 class 100m final in the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris.

According to the press release of the Finnish Sports Association, Manni found himself in a tight spot when the wind from the first heat turned into a headwind in his set. In the first heat, there was a tailwind of 0.5 meters per second. In Mann’s set, the headwind blew 0.6 meters per second.

Manni stretched in a difficult situation, clocked 15.53 and was second in his heat. In the end, he was fourth in the entire preliminaries. His Finnish record is 15.44.

The preliminary heats were won by Thailand, who reeled in the downwind heat Chaiwat Rattana With an Asian record of 15.11. The final will be contested today at 20:45.

Manni is a two-time 100-meter European champion from 2014 and 2016. At the 2016 Paralympics, he won a bronze medal.