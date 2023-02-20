Para sports | Liisa Lilja, 30, had to have her kidneys removed and her career ended: “In January I was still in top shape”

Liisa Lilja, winner of eight medals, had to have both kidneys removed at the beginning of the year. Lilja developed kidney damage as a result of the cancer she had as a child and cytostat treatments.

Paratriathlon multiple prize medalist Liisa Lilja end his sports career due to kidney damage. Lilja, 30, had to have both kidneys removed at the beginning of the year and is currently undergoing dialysis.

Lilja developed kidney damage as a result of the cancer she had as a child and cytostat treatments. Kidney function slowly deteriorated over the last few years, and bigger problems started since November last year.

“Doctors around the world were consulted about the situation, but in the end the only way was to remove both kidneys and start dialysis. It is therefore impossible to continue an elite sports career,” says Lilja in the press release of the Finnish Paralympic Committee.

“I would have liked to end my career at the Paris Paralympics. In January, I was still in top shape, but a few weeks later I was kept alive by a dialysis machine.”

Lily competed in the PTS2 category for lower-limb amputees and achieved eight race medals in his career. The brightest of them were the World Championship gold in Rotterdam and the European Championship gold in Kitzbühel. Porilainen achieved both his championships in 2017.

From the World Championships, Lilja collected medals in full color. In addition to the gold, he won four silvers at the European Championships. In 2016, he finished fourth at the Rio de Janeiro Paralympics.

“However, I can look back on my career with gratitude. I was able to compete at the absolute top of endurance sports for more than five years and 15 years in endurance sports,” says Lilja.