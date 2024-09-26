Para sports | Laura Kangasniemi, who has a severe brain injury, explains in the podcast why the doctor laughed in her face

Para sports|Kangasniemi is a para-equestrian who was thought never to walk let alone ride again.

Para rider Laura Kangasniemi had a serious riding accident at the age of 17 in March 2017 and my whole life changed in seconds.

Kangasniemi talks about his accident and his rise to the Paralympics In the Kehorauhaa podcastwhere he is Veera Bianca as a guest. Bianca has also experienced a serious riding accident.

Kangasniemi’s accident happened in Haapavesi, when he was about to jump again one of the tasks.

“I don’t remember anything about it,” says Kangasniemi.

He was later told that when jumping the last hurdle, the landing was a bit bad, the horse came down with a bump and Kangasniemi lost his balance. He fell headfirst to the ground and lost consciousness.

“I have heard this from those who were there, because I myself have no recollection of this. Luckily there were others there. They will forever be my saviors. They called me for help.”

Kangasniemi was taken to Oulu University Hospital for treatment, where it was found that he had suffered a severe brain injury. Kangasniemi was in a coma for a week. His right side was paralyzed.

Kangasniemi was in the hospital for two months. After that, he had to go to a nursing home because it was thought that he would not be able to survive on his own and that he would never be able to walk again.

“However, the rehabilitation progressed so well that during those two months in the hospital I learned to walk.”

“ “It was like in a fairyland. I didn’t know a person could be so happy.”

During his time in the hospital, Kangasniemi didn’t even realize that he had been in a serious accident. The understanding came only after years and it was the most difficult time for him.

“It [vaikea aika] took several years.”

Luck the accident was that Kangasniemi was young at the time of the accident and his brain was still developing.

Kangasniemi had a strong desire to implement his career plan, which he had made before the accident. He wanted to be a veterinarian. It wasn’t possible, but it still motivated me to rehabilitate.

“Cerebral damage has the effect that the ability to work is less than 50 percent.”

Second, perhaps an even stronger desire in Kangasniemi was to go horseback riding.

When Kangasniemi was still in the hospital, during the doctor’s round the doctor asked what Kangasniemi wanted to do. He replied that he wants to ride.

“The doctor laughed in my face and said that you don’t ride anymore. It dawned on me that I would definitely ride.”

Kangasniemi spoke to a few other doctors, a neuropsychologist and a physiotherapist about the matter.

“I got it [alustavan] permission to get on a horse.”

At first, the return to riding was supposed to happen in 2018, then it was brought forward to autumn 2017, but it already happened three months after the accident, i.e. in the summer of 2017.

“The gifts of speech were obviously good, because I needed that permission.”

On September 6, Laura Kangasniemi competed in the Paris Paralympics.

This one after that the riding has continued. In the early 2020s, Kangasniemi was offered para-riding, and when she got a para-classification, the goal became the Paralympics in Paris.

He carefully prepared for Paris: moving in April 2023 to Germany, where he still lives.

In September, Kangasniemi competed in the Paris Paralympics (ranking 15th).

