Para sports | Heikkinen competed for the World Championship bronze in para-athletics – Lounela narrowly missed out on the medals

Marjaana Heikkinen, 56, increased her collection of prestigious para-athletics medals. Iida Lounela from Helsinki finished fourth in the long jump.

Marjaana Heikkinen has achieved bronze in the women’s F34 category javelin throw at the World Para Athletics Championships. The medal is Finland’s first in the World Cup competitions held in Paris and Heikkinen’s 13th prize competition medal overall.

He cleared 16.90 meters and beat Australia By Dayna Crees fourth by six centimeters. China’s Zou Lijuan won the World Championship gold with a competition record of 20.74. Germany’s Frances Herrmann took silver with a result of 17.74.

With his performance, Heikkinen ensured Finland a place in the Paralympics to be contested in Paris next year.

Helsinki Only 19-year-old visually impaired athlete representing Kisa-Veikko Iida Lounela came within seven centimeters of a medal. Lounela finished fourth in the class 12 women’s long jump. The competition was won by Ukraine Oksana Zubkovska with a result of 578.

Lounela’s result of 517 was only three centimeters short of the Finnish record of 519 in the jumper’s own name. At the World Championships in Paris, Lounela still has the 200 and 400 meter races in her program.