Para sports | For Sisujeng, a pot of more than 50 medals from the Special Olympics world championships

The Finns return home with 54 medals.

Finland the national team for intellectually disabled Sisujengi collected more than 50 medals from the Special Olympics world championships that ended in Berlin on Sunday.

Sisujeng’s athletes received their last medals on Midsummer’s Day. The lively day brought the Finns 15 medals, including six gold, six silver and three bronze.

Thus, the total number of medals increased to 54. The Sisujeng athletes will return to Helsinki-Vantaa airport on Monday with 23 gold, 18 silver and 13 bronze medals.

Collected the most medals among Finns Veera Luhtanenwho won everything possible in his class in rhythmic gymnastics.

Five gold medals came from the overall competition and from all four equipment programs, i.e. string, ribbon, hoop and cones.

Interior gang Saturday’s gold medals came from football, basketball, swimming, canoeing and sailing.

Finnish women defeated Serbia 4–2 in the final match of unified football and Egypt 26–16 in the final of unified basketball. Both teams played in Division 2.

“Help, what a game! It was a pretty tight fight,” of the basketball team, the Sisusuens Nette Tuominen said in a statement from the Paralympic Committee.

In unified sports, there are both Special Olympics athletes and non-disabled unified partners on the field at the same time.

“I was in good places and well positioned. That’s where those balls came in,” the Special Olympics athlete who made a hat trick into the Serbian net Julia Niska said in the release.

Jenny Kukkonen won the 100 meter freestyle with her record time of 1:39.82.

Blue and white The Golden Jubilee was also celebrated by the water on Saturday. Jenny Kukkonen scooped gold in the 100m freestyle division A2.

“Yes, it brought out the emotions. Already at the award ceremony, you’re about to start crying, but I held them back quite well. But when I came off the podium, then the tears came,” Kukkonen said in the press release.

Anni Aalto paddled his kayak to become the champion in the 500 meter division 3 and Matti Hämäläinen on the same trip in Division 5.

“Gold medals came, from 200 and 500 meters. Kayaking has been the best part of this trip,” Aalto said in the press release.

“Of course I’m speechless, but I can be beyond words,” added Hämäläinen, another double gold medalist.

Bea Westerstråhle and Mari Aarnio sailed for gold on Midsummer’s Day.

Sailing level 2 division 3 regatta ended in Finland Bea Westerstråhlen and Mari Aarnion to the Golden Jubilee.

“The previous day of sailing was really good for us, so today we went a bit on the safe side, at least there won’t be any damage,” partner athlete Aarnio said in the press release.

Who told HS his story before the games Toivo Laiho returns from Berlin with a medal around his neck. He sailed silver in his division with his partner athlete Roope Tervonen with.

“I didn’t really know where I was going a few years ago. After all, it has been really hard, but also rewarding. This has been cool,” Laiho said in the announcement.

Finns did not compete in Berlin on Sunday, having already achieved silver in the Games Toomas Lahtinen according to the results service, did not start show jumping at all.