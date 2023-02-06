Para sports | “Death passed me by” – War blind Ibrahim Milanović found life in Finland and plays goalball as if he could see it

“Death passed me by,” says Ibrahim Milanović, who was blinded in the Bosnian war. He found life in Finland and now plays goalball as if he could see the ball, the players and everything else.

The war from the center you can get far away to Finland, but you can’t escape the memories of the war. When the Russian war in Ukraine started, they returned by Ibrahim Milanović reminds me of the Bosnian war.

“War is a bad thing in all its forms. I wouldn’t wish that on anyone. It’s all bad,” Ibrahim Milanović, 50, says.

We will meet at Milanović’s workplace in the Iiris center of Helsinki Itäkeskus, which is a service and activity center for the visually impaired.

Milanović waves his white cane from side to side on the surface of the floor as he walks through the corridors. There is a line made of metal blocks on the floor of the corridor, which helps the visually impaired to stay on the route. Milanović cannot see with his eyes, but habitually grabs the door handle as if he could see it.

“ “I stepped into the flow of life.”

Ibrahim Milanović smiled even after losing the match in the goalball regular season tournament played in Jyväskylä.

Finland participated in the evacuation program for persons injured in the war during the Bosnian war, and with the help of that program, Ibrahim Milanović ended up in Finland. A similar program is currently running, and war-disabled people like him have recently arrived in Finland from Ukraine. And perhaps some Ukrainians will stay in Finland permanently, like Bosnians stayed in the 1990s.

In the early 1990s, Milanović was graduating from a construction vocational school in Slovenia when he received an invitation to join the Yugoslav People’s Army. As a construction company stipend, he would have been offered a job in Slovenia, but he had to return to Bosnia because of the army call-up. Then the TV news talked about Slovenia breaking away from Yugoslavia.

He was happy to graduate from school, proud to join the army and happy to see his family and friends in Bosnia. At the same time, he was saddened by the fact that job opportunities in Ljubljana were running out of control.

While studying in Slovenia, he had also lost the love of his youth Whoawho had married and had a child in the meantime.

“I surrendered. I stepped into the flow of life. I started following the script of life. Had to accept it; which was inevitable,” he later wrote.

Maybe he could have avoided getting into the war if he had stayed in Slovenia for work training. Maybe the departure could have been delayed on that basis, he thinks.

In Bosnia, he was waiting to join the army, but then the Bosnian leadership decided that recruits would no longer be sent to the Yugoslav People’s Army.

“Then came the war in Bosnia. It was in that situation. Like it or not.”

“Of course, it changed your mind when you found out that others were trying to burn down your house or kill your relatives. That’s where the desire to defend came to the fore.”

“ “The beginning was difficult, like all beginnings.”

See also Science questions for kids | Is there a popping sound? Can it be heard with a hearing aid? Ibrahim Milanović felt the edges of the goal with his hand so he knew where on the field he started to throw the ball.

Bosnian the war started in the spring of 1992 between Bosniaks, Croats and Serbs supported by Serbia. According to estimates, the number of victims of the war was almost 200,000.

Milanović was 19 when the war started and 21 when he was wounded by shrapnel in December 1993.

“Death overtook me and I survived, badly wounded, but still alive and on my way to the hospital,” Milanović wrote about the event.

He was first transferred to one hospital, and from there to another hospital in Sarajevo, where he had to recover his eyesight. When that didn’t work out, he was left waiting to be transferred abroad for better treatment.

Ending up in Finland was a surprise, as he had expected to end up in a bigger country. Maybe to Germany, because he could speak German.

“I didn’t really know anything about Finland. I knew that Finland is in the north and Helsinki is the capital. I knew there were many lakes. Matti Nykänen I knew about the Sarajevo Olympics and Marja-Liisa Hämäläinen [myöhemmin Kirvesniemi].”

“I don’t regret at all that I ended up here. The beginning was difficult, like all beginnings.”

Uncle and aunt went along as escorts. In March 1994, the weather was freezing and the snow was up to the ankles when Milanović arrived in Finland. The future looked bright, and he hoped to regain his sight.

During his first days and weeks in Finland, Milanović lived in the belief that his stay in Finland would be short. His eyes would be cut, at some point the war in Bosnia would end and then there would be a return journey. At that stage, he still saw strong colors and distinguished the shapes of objects.

In Finland, he underwent several eye surgeries, but after the retinal detachment and its reattachment, the scars left in his eyes spread so that he lost even the last shreds of his vision.

He thought about how he would manage as a blind person, how he would move and study, how his friends in Bosnia would receive him and how he would always be lost. He tells how he had suicidal thoughts at the time and he had an internal struggle against those thoughts.

“I decided to fight and move on with my life – to show everyone that I can get along like this.”

of Milanović rehabilitation instructor Aila Latvala organized rehabilitation courses for him. First, Milanović practiced braille, learned how to type on a computer with the ten-finger system and how to move with a white cane.

“Aila arranged for me an old computer, which I used to write notes from the times before the war and about the war. It then became a book.”

The first book was completed in 2009 in his mother tongue. It was the first part of a trilogy.

“In it, I told about my youth, when I met my girlfriend at the time, my current wife.”

The second part was completed in 2012 and the third and last 2018. Milanović translated the parts into Finnish, and it became a Finnish-language work, Victory over darknesswhich he self-published in 2021.

“The actual rehabilitation started when I went to school. Peer support was excellent. I noticed that the other blind people were singing and laughing. I wonder what I’m mourning here.”

There were difficulties even after that. All things had to be learned again blindly. At some point, he noticed that he could listen more carefully than before.

“I hear when I pass an object that is a bit higher. For the object, the echo is a bit different, darker. It’s hard to describe.”

For the visually impaired at the vocational school, Milanović was able to try different forms of exercise. In Bosnia, he had liked all ball games and played volleyball at vocational school. His fellow students suggested him to play goalball.

“I thought that the goal ball would be easy when you just lie down and wait for the ball. But it wasn’t easy at all. It’s a pretty tough sport.”

However, he got so excited about goal ball that he ended up playing it for the team.

“There were three things I liked about it: sociability, exercise and competition.”

It became the social glue that brought him friends and became a lifelong hobby.

“ “I’m not the best, but I’m not the worst either. Average.”

In goal ball, each team has three players on the field at the same time, they tried to prevent the opponent from throwing the ball into the goal.

According to Ibrahim Milanović, when thrown by players who throw hard, the ball may hurt if it hits the opponent’s player badly.

In the goal ball two teams play against each other on a field nine meters wide and 18 meters long. The goals are the width of the end. Each team has three players on the field at the same time, and each team takes turns attacking.

The attacking team tries to throw a 1.2 kg ball into the goal. The ball made of rubber has moving parts inside, and the ball’s movements are reacted to using the sense of hearing. A ball thrown from below must hit the ground once in the own six-meter zone and, in addition, it must hit the field in a neutral six-meter zone before the opponent’s six-meter zone.

Milanović played for some years in the SM series, and today he plays in the open SM series, where the teams have both men and women.

“I think I’m relatively good in that series. I’m not the best, but I’m not the worst either. Average.”

Now Milanović has been playing the sport for 25 years. Last year, his team OP Juniors finished in bronze, and Milanovic was the top scorer in the whole series. In this season’s series, the team is second, with two more regular season tournaments and the final tournament remaining.

“When I rehabilitated, I got used to my situation. Some things I could influence, and others I couldn’t. Had to accept the facts. And look the truth in the eye,” he says and laughs at his unintentional joke.

“Life is okay now. The wife came and the children. Life is as it should be.”

Milanović traveled to Bosnia after the war in 1998 and told his relatives that he was looking for a woman in his life. Milanović’s cousin’s wife told her friend, who told her friend who was left a widow and a single parent in the war. The women acting as intermediaries did not know that Milanović had met the widow in question before. It was his childhood love Kija.

“I contacted Kija and we arranged a meeting.”

Before the meeting, both had clearly made calculations in their heads. The man was a war invalid and blind, who lived in the welfare state. The woman was a war widow with a small child. In his book, Milanović tells how they openly laid their cards on the table in their first conversation. Milanović was ready to be a father to Kija’s child. That was the only condition for Kija.

The continuation of a youthful love story after the trials of war in Finland sounds incredible both as told by Milanović and as written.

“It was fate. I don’t know why it could be called anything else.”

In Finland, they had two children together, who are now adults.

His book in the last chapter, Milanović talks about his gratitude that Finland received him, gave him protection and the opportunity to live a normal life and be equal with other Finns. He also talks about how suffering has peeled away a layer of desires and demands from him, and only the really important ones have remained: family, friends and other people.

“I love talking to people. How else could we get to know people, if not by talking with them, by having a conversation,” he writes in the last lines of his book.

Well written, Ibrahim.