Para sports | Amanda Kotaja set the 200 meter European record

18.5. 20:00

Wheelchair winding world champion Amanda Kotaja opened his competitive season nicely by clocking a new European record in 200 meters at the international games in Arbon, Switzerland. Kotaja’s winning time was 28.07, which improved the former T54 class EE by 0.1 seconds.

“It was quite cold and the wind wasn’t quite optimal either. But apparently it’s in pretty good shape,” Kotaja rejoiced in the announcement.

“The highlight of the season is the World Championships in Paris. In addition, I would like to break my old 100 meter record.”

Kotaja also won the 100 meters in Arbon with the world’s top time of 15.74. The self-titled SE was just 0.1 seconds behind.

Henry Manni scored SE 15.44 in 100 meters, and Leo-Pekka Tähti ran 100 meters in the world’s top time of 13.82. Esa-Pekka Mattila won the 200 meters in 25.77. Toni Piispanen was twice the second Belgian by Roger Habsch after. Habsch set a class 51 ME time in 100 meters (19.32).