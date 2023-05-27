Para sports | Amanda Kotaja missed the world record by only a hundredth of a second

Amanda Kotaja set a new European record in the 100 meters.
Wheelchair winder Amanda Kotaja is in the worst shape of his life. On Saturday, at the Swiss GP competitions, she won the women’s 100 meters in the K54 class with a time of 15.36.
The result marked an improvement of 0.26 seconds on Kotaja’s eight-year-old European record.
Kotaja reached the smallest possible time difference of 0.01 seconds from the world record. ME Holder US Tatyana McFadden was third in Nottwil.
“The eight-year wait was rewarded when I finally broke my 100m record. The time was only a hundredth of the world record. I knew I was in record shape, but such a hard time surprised me”, Kotaja said in the press release.
Paralympic champion Leo-Pekka Tähti won the men’s K54 class 100 meters with a time of 13.85. He has won every 100 meter race this year.
