The event may feature a Coldplay show and should be confirmed in September with Governor Helder Barbalho’s trip to New York

The government of the State of Pará is in an advanced stage of negotiations to hold an edition of the festival NGO Global Citizen to Belém shortly before COP30, a UN (United Nations) climate event to be held in 2025 in the capital of Pará.

According to the Poder360the event should only be confirmed in September, when Governor Helder Barbalho (MDB) goes to New York to fulfill his agenda at the event Climate Week. There, you will have a meeting with the Global Citizen.

There will even be an edition of the festival in Central Park in September, the same week as the event to which Barbalho is a guest. The shows will feature Post Malone, Doja Cat, LISA, Rauw Alejandro and Jelly Roll.

The Belém event, when confirmed, may feature a concert by the English band Coldplay. Chris Martin, the group’s lead singer, is one of the NGO’s global leaders. The idea would be to hold the festival in the capital of Pará 15 to 20 days before the COP30 itself.

The festival is not expected to be Belém’s only preparatory event for COP30. There will be debates on the topics covered by the conference and artistic performances. The intention is to prepare the city to receive large audiences and to train the logistics of large events before the global climate summit.

There are doubts about the city’s hosting capacity and infrastructure for this, as it is racing against time to finish the works in time for the COP.

Lula, Janja and Coldplay

In June 2023, First Lady Janja da Silva recorded a video in Belém do Pará for singer Chris Martin. In the recording, she reminds Martin about the commitment made to the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to sing at the international climate conference if Brazil were confirmed as the host.

The event will take place in November 2025, but at the time it had not yet been confirmed by the UN.

“We will be waiting for you here. Brazil will be very happy to host this event, it will be beautiful. You will be able to get to know the Amazon and the people who live here up close. We will be waiting for you. Big kiss.”he spoke.

Janja and President Lula have a close relationship with the English band. The group is committed to environmental issues. In March 2023, for example, the couple met with the lead singer of Coldplay, Chris Martin, and with representatives of the NGO Global Citizen.

Meeting with Chris Martin and representatives of the NGO Global Citizen. We talked about the environment and protecting the Amazon. I received a guitar, not a bracelet. 📸: @ricardostuckert pic.twitter.com/X751SmlkLD — Lula (@LulaOficial) March 23, 2023

On that occasion, Lula won a guitar autographed by the band members. According to posts on Lula’s social media, they talked about the environment, protecting the Amazon, fighting hunger and sustainability.

Later that year, in June, Lula was invited and gave a speech node Power Our Planet Festival, promoted by Global Citizen and held at the Champ de Mars, in Paris, France. According to the PT member, the invitation was made by the English musician himself.

In his speech, the Chief Executive said that rich countries need to pay “historical debt” for polluting the planet. To an international audience, the PT member praised Brazil’s energy matrix for being highly renewable and invited the public to visit the Amazon during COP30, which will be held in Belém (PA) in 2025.

In the Paris version of the event, which could be taken to the capital of Pará next year, artists such as Lenny Kravitz, Billie Eilish, HER and Jon Batiste sang.