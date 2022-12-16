SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The state secretariat for the Environment and Sustainability (Semas) of Pará said it received a protocol on October 20 with a request from Petrobras for activities in the Basin of Foz do Rio Amazonas, and added that the document remains within the period allowed for analysis, according to a statement to Reuters.

The positioning occurred in response to the report published by Reuters the day before citing fears that Petrobras will need to postpone its drilling plans to 2023, due to lack of State approval, necessary for Ibama to release the well on the coast of Amapá.

“According to Art. 14 of Resolution 237/97 of the National Council for the Environment (Conama), the legal deadline for licensing analysis is up to six months from the act of filing the application until its approval or rejection, except for cases in which there is an Impact Study (EIA/RIMA) and/or public hearing, when the deadline will be up to 12 months”, said the state agency.

Petrobras previously informed that it has been making the necessary efforts to license the Fauna Rehabilitation and Depetrolization Center (CRD) with the secretariat, noting that this is a prerequisite for obtaining a license to drill in Foz.

The state-owned oil company, which has been bearing a millionaire daily cost of mobilizing personnel and equipment for the simulation in the Amazon region, has been working for some time in search of opening the basin as a new oil exploration frontier, in a region close to Guyana. , where Exxon Mobil made important discoveries.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira)