According to the state government, the increase in fires, smoke and drought have left the region vulnerable to environmental disasters.

The governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho (MDB), declared a state of emergency throughout the state this Tuesday (Aug. 27, 2024). It also prohibited the use of fire for pasture management and cleaning of rural areas.

According to the governor, the measure was adopted due to the increase in fires in the state of Pará. In addition to the fire, smoke and drought also contributed to the worsening of the situation.

The decree establishes criminal, civil and administrative sanctions for those who fail to comply with the determinations. The state of emergency is valid for 180 days and may be extended.

Technical notes from monitoring bodies, such as the Cemaden (National Center for Monitoring and Alerting of Natural Disasters) and the Weeks (Pará State Secretariat for the Environment and Sustainability) supported the decision. The entities also highlighted the impacts of La Niña as elements of concern.

In July, there were 3,300 fire outbreaks in Pará – a 50% increase compared to July 2023. The data for August has not yet been finalized, however, so far, 6,600 points have been identified, representing a 40% increase. The data was released by the state government.

The governor also reported that Semas will be responsible for issuing weather alerts and coordinating strategies to combat fires with other institutions.