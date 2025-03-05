The para runners Anja Wicker and Leonie Walter won bronze in the sprint at the first inclusive Ski-North World Cup in history. In front of 10,000 spectators in the Norwegian Trondheim, including King Harald and Queen Sonja, it was the only medals for the German Disabled Sports Association (DBS) in the six races. Walter won the medal with their Guide Christian Krasman in the class of women with visual impairment. Wicker became third in the seated class, after winning World Cup gold over 20 kilometers and bronze over 20 kilometers in mid-February and with the mixed relay.