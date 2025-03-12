The German para biathletes dominated at the World Cup final in the Swedish Torsby. Leonie Walter and Anja Wicker secured the overall ranking in their classes. Wicker got the large crystal ball through a win in the sprint tracking of the seated class. The 33-year-old won the overall ranking for the fifth time and crowned her strong year. At the World Cup she had recently shone with seven medals. For women with visual impairment, there were victories by Walter (with guide Christian Krasman), Johanna Recktenwald (Emily Weiß) and Linn Kazmaier (Florian Baumann) at the end of the season.