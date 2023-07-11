Para athletics | Track and field athlete Henry Manni narrowly qualified for the 400-meter World Championship final

Manni clocked the season’s top domestic time of 51.77 and was the best European in the heats.

Track winder Henry Mann will not be seen today, Tuesday, in the 400m World Championship final in Paris. Manni was ninth in the preliminaries of the T34 class, which were played late on Monday evening. The final place would go to the best eight.

There was a wild level in the early rounds. Manni clocked the season’s top domestic time of 51.77 and was the best European in the preliminaries, but qualified by 0.31 seconds from the final.

Mann’s round was won by a Tunisian ME man Walid Ktila in time 49.49. Thai Chaiwat Rattana won the second heat with the fastest time of 49.00.

In Paris, Manni races another 100 meters and 800 meters.

Tuesday in the evening competitions, a multiple medalist of the prestigious competitions, a javelin thrower Marjaana Heikkinen aiming for a medal in the chair javelin F34 class final. The competition starts at 19:34 Finnish time. Later in the evening Leo-Pekka Tähti reel in the T54 class 400m heats.

In the morning races Iida Lounela jumps in the long final of the T/F12 class. The competition started at 10:38 Finnish time.