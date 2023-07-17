Para athletics | Toni Piispanen won his second World Cup medal in Paris

Piispanen ended the Games with the World Championship silver on Monday in the 200 meters.

Track winder Toni Piispanen achieved his second medal of the World Para Athletics Championships on the closing day of the Games on Monday in the 200 meters.

Piispanen, 46, reeled in the T51 class silver with a time of 37.65. Belgium won the world championship Roger Habsch with a new competition record of 36.76.

“Right there, which has been at its best in training this summer. Considering my situation, very good,” Piispanen said in a press release from the Finnish Sports Association (SUL).

“200 meters is a little more forgiving to the hand. The acceleration of the first 20 meters in the curve does not need to be done at full speed.”

Piispanen won his first medal at the World Championships in Paris in the 100 meters, where he finished third. On Monday, Piispanen left the 100th gold medalist behind: Belgium Peter Genyn was now third (37.88).

Piispanen is still the holder of the distance’s world record of 36.35. He turned back time in August 2021 in Jyväskylä.