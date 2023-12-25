vBefore big competitions, I go through my processes in my mind's eye, the warm-up, the jumps. That gives me a certain security and makes everything a little more tangible. I was very calm that day at the Para World Championships in Paris. Through training I knew what I was capable of. Then came the two invalid attempts, and before the last jump I was in second place.

That wasn't the plan. In fact, I didn't want to make my title defense that exciting. Things don't always work out the way you imagine. I was completely clear at that moment and had this certainty that I could still get the best jump even in the last attempt.

And then: close your eyes and go through. You notice what it's going to be like during the jump. There was this very, very cool feeling in the air. As if you were floating. I knew right away that it would be a long jump. But I also wanted gold.

When the board showed 7.25 meters, relief came: gold and a world record. Then the emotions rushed out of me, I screamed out everything I had previously held inside.



















This text comes from the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.









Recorded by Alexander Davydov.