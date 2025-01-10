

01/10/2025



Updated at 4:41 p.m.





The pharmacist Paquita Ors has died at the age of 96, as confirmed by the agency that handles the communication of the cosmetic brand that he created and with which he revolutionized the sector: Paquita Ors Cosmetics. Born in Valencia in 1928, the pharmacist developed a large part of her professional career in Saragossawhere together with her son, Jerónimo launched her cosmetics brand at the end of the 80s. From the beginning, the businesswoman was interested in the use of botanical extracts to care for the skin. His method, focused on efficiency, sustainability and personalization, soon crossed the borders of the capital city to reach Madrid, Valencia and Barcelona.

After studying Pharmacy in Granada, Paquita Ors opened its first pharmacy in the 50s in Valenciawhere he began researching the use of botanical extracts in dermatological solutions, achieving effective skin care treatments. At the beginning of the 60s she moved to Zaragoza, where she also became a reference from her own pharmacy, located in the Las Fuentes neighborhood, especially for her pioneering initiatives in women’s health and family planning, topics that were barely addressed at that time. . There he combined his health work with the dissemination of accessible knowledge for the most vulnerable sectors.

In the eighties, Paquita Ors expanded its field of influence to image consulting, working with leaders in the political and business spheres. Furthermore, in 1988, together with her son Jerónimo, she founded Paquita Ors Cosmetics, which offers facial, body and hair products for women, men and children, as well as a line of makeup, perfumes and food supplements. Since its founding, the brand has focused on offering effective and economical solutions for everyone. Also, from the first moment, they opted for sustainability, which led them to manufacture on a small scale, dispensing with sophisticated packaging and advertising. Their method is based on personal skin analysis to find the best product. Currently Paquita Ors Cosmetics has stores in Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Zaragoza and Valencia. Likewise, it distributes its products through its online store both nationally and internationally.