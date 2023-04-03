Mexico.- A few days ago, the representative of Paquita of the neighborhood announced that the mexican singer would retire from the stage in the palenque of the Texcoco Fair for reasons related to his health.

The night that the interpreter of ‘Two-legged Rat’ he would say goodbye to his public live for a long time came last Saturday April 1, when the star gave an unforgettable concert at the Texcoco Fair.

Supported by her assistant, at 12 o’clock in the morning, the artist appeared to delight everyone present with her enigmatic songs amid shouts and applause.

Of the most outstanding tracks by Paquita, they were “Acá entre nos”, “What has that woman given you”, “Taco placentero” and “Me saludas a la tuya”, they got the artist to be applauded by the public.

Despite the fact that the singer could not move because of sciatica, yes made jokes and thanked everyone all the love they have given her, so when she tried to dance she was even more applauded.

“I am sorry to introduce myself like this, but I could not fail you, I appreciate your affection and love, keep praying for me,” confessed Francisca Viveros Barradas.

But that was not all, but Paquita was celebrated for her 76th birthday with a cake during her presentation, with the company of some of her grandchildren.

The great performance ended with two of the most famous songs by Paquita la del Barrio, ‘Rata de dos patatas’ and ‘Cheque en blanco’, in addition to having shared the night with the successful group, ‘Sonora Santanera’, with whom she performed ‘My reason’.

After Paquita finished with her concert, Sonora Santanera continued with the evening, which ended as a complete success at 4 in the morning.

It was thus that the enigma of ranchera music, Paquita la del Barrio, says goodbye to the palenques so that now she only appears in theaters and auditoriums, since that is where she can be transferred more easily.