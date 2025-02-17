Paquita dies that of the neighborhood, the Mexican singer of ‘Dos Paba’ Rat ‘

The Mexican singer Paquita La del Barrio, known for her song ‘Dos Paba’ rat died on Monday at 77 years of age, according to an official statement in the artist’s family networks.

“With deep pain and sadness, we confirm the death of our beloved Paquita La del Barrio, in his home in Veracruz, being a unique and unrepeatable artist who will leave us an indelible mark on the heart of all who met her and enjoy her music ”, He established his family’s text.

The family did not detail the causes of the death of the artist, born on April 2, 1947 in the eastern state of Veracruz and one of the most emblematic singers of the Mexican regional genre.

“In this moment of great pain, we ask in the most respectful way to all media and public opinion that provide us with space and compression so that their family can live their duel in privacy and peace,” added the note.

The interpreter, whose real name was Francisca Viveros Barradas, reached the greatest international fame with the song ‘Rat of two legs’, which premiered in 2000 and that became an icon for women.

It is also known as ‘The Queen of the People’ or ‘The Guerrilla del Bolero’, and stressed that their songs are expressed against the macho culture.

Other successes in his career, which began in 1970, include ‘Three times I cheated you’, ‘The Council’, ‘You greet me yours’, ‘Women send’, ‘old green tail’, ‘Malvados’ and ‘men and’ Poor pistolite ‘.

Three children survive after two marriages, with Miguel Gerardo, a former local official of whom he divorced in 1975, and Alfonso Martínez, already deceased.

The singer received the artistic career award during the Billboard Latin Music Awards that took place in 2021 in Miami, where they recognized their “exceptional career, covering artistic and personal contributions that have marked the development of Latin music in the world” .

The Billboard Organization stressed that the Mexican had been as a ranchera and boleros music interpreter for more than 50 years, with issues that especially denounce the culture and sexist attitudes.

He discovered his powerful voice and talent for music as he frequently sang at school festivals.

In the 1970s he formed the duet ‘Las Golondrinas’ with his sister Viola and in 1984 he recorded his first album, ‘The Barrio de los Faroles’, with which he received the famous nickname of Paquita La del Barrio.

Her popularity grew rapidly and her restaurant ‘Casa Paquita’, where she sang, became a mandatory stop for artists and music figures, from Joaquín Sabina to Luis Miguel.

He also ventured into politics in 2021 and played a local deputation in the state of Veracruz for the opposition Citizen Movement (MC).