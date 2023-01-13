“A retreat in time is a victory.” The words of this Friday from the spokesperson for the Murcia City Council, Paqui Pérez, sounded like a farewell. The mayor, a member of the municipal coalition government on the part of Ciudadanos, pointed out that she will not join any candidacy of the orange formation to run for the next regional and municipal elections in May, after the defeat in the formation’s primaries of the candidacy of which it formed and which was headed by the national deputy Edmundo Bal. This result opens the door for her party mate and executive, Pedro García Rex, to head the orange list for the Consistory next spring, having supported the pro-government proposal.

Pérez did not hesitate to congratulate the chosen candidacy, which he wished “the greatest success.” “This has been the case because we exercise democracy, something that not everyone can say,” said the councilor. From there, however, she showed her “sadness” because “this process has revealed a very large division of the party.” “Cs needs a very big change regarding the management of communication, policies and the decision-making process and it has not been like that, which is why we are where we are,” he assessed, adding that “there has been a lack of temperance to know how to digest the issues organic”. For Pérez, these primaries were an opportunity to correct many of these failures and return to “excite the militancy, which is what united us when the growth of Cs began”, something that Pérez doubts that the new leaders of the Cs can carry out. match. “I could have remained neutral, but I chose to get involved in what I believed in,” she insisted.

For Pérez, “there are many things that have failed” in Cs and that have questioned the viability of the formation and with hardly any bases. He cited, among others, “the categoricalness of Albert Rivera when it came to not forming a government with the PSOE at the national level when he had the opportunity; the words of Inés Arrimadas that resounded in Belluga when she said that we would not agree with the PP and we did it again or her march to Madrid, leaving Catalonia, which was the territory where the party in opposition to independence grew ». “There has been a lack of leadership capacity that has not been achieved,” he settled.

However, Pérez pointed out that he will continue to maintain his status as a militant, since “it continues to be a party that occupies a place, since it combines being liberal and progressive, and it will continue to do so,” he remarked, despite the difficult role and future that lies ahead. opens for oranges in the coming months. “I need to put my ideas in order,” concluded an excited Pérez, who despite her more than possible return to her job at a financial institution, does not rule out dedicating herself professionally to one of the areas in which these years have been hardened in the future. years since the Department of Social Services, as is the work for healthy aging.