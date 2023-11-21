Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/21/2023 – 11:39

Dead in the Papuda prison, in Brasília, this Monday, 20th, after a sudden illness, Cleriston Pereira da Cunha, one of those arrested on January 8th for participating in the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers, had asked, back in February , to respond to the process freely due to his health condition. He had consequences of Covid-19 and the lawyer even told the Federal Supreme Court (STF), in April, that maintaining his prison term could be a “death sentence”.

The defendant’s defense presented a habeas corpus to the STF, but the rapporteur, Minister André Mendonça, denied the request. The magistrate decided based on procedural and technical issues, without mentioning information about the prisoner’s health conditions.

During the oral argument upon receipt of the complaint, held in April, lawyer Bruno Azevedo de Souza went so far as to say that “prison can carry a death sentence”. In the action, he cited “multiple vessel vasculitis” and “myositis secondary to covid-19” – a type of damage to the muscles as a result of the disease.

“He has already suffered serious damage and major consequences due to Covid-19. It depends on the use of many medications, which are not even offered by the penitentiary system. It is extremely important to inform that the doctor responsible for monitoring requested the necessary tests to ensure the aggressor’s health, however he was unable to attend the tests due to preventive detention. These conditions can lead to fatal complications for the patient. In this sense, it is well-known that prison segregation can carry a death sentence,” he said.

Azevedo de Souza also said that his client exercised “his right to demonstrate in a peaceful and orderly manner, not causing any type of loss or damage to public property” and that, a few hours earlier, he could be found at his distribution company working.

He further alleged that Clériston was a first-time offender and the sole provider for his wife and two daughters. In September, the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) expressed favor of his release.

“Precautionary segregation is no longer justified, whether to guarantee public order or for the convenience of criminal investigation, especially considering the absence of risk of interference in the collection of evidence”, said the opinion. The case still depended on the STF, responsible for conducting the criminal action.

He fell ill while sunbathing around 10 am on Monday, the 20th, in the courtyard of the prison’s collection block. He was treated by teams from Samu and the Fire Department, with cardiopulmonary resuscitation protocol, but he did not survive and, at 10:58 am, he died.

Judge Leila Cury, from the Criminal Executions Court of the Federal District, informed the STF of the death in the context of the action to which Cleriston was responsible for participating in the 8th of January. He is accused of armed criminal association, violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law, coup d’état, qualified damage and deterioration of listed property.