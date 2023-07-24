Papuans fired on a passenger plane of Smart Aviation in Indonesia

A Cessna-208 light-engine passenger plane was fired upon by Papuan separatists in Indonesia. Portal writes about it tvOnenews.com.

The incident occurred with a Smart Aviation aircraft on July 18 after it landed at Pogapa Airport in Papua province. As a result, four bullet holes were found on the left wing of the aircraft.

None of the passengers were reported to have been injured. The press service of the police of the Asian country said that law enforcement officers, together with representatives of the carrier, are investigating the situation.

Earlier in the Indonesian region of Papua, indigenous separatists stormed a Susu Air plane and captured the pilot. It was clarified that in this way the Papuans demanded independence from Indonesia.