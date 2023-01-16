Officially known as the Independent State of Papua New Guinea, it is a country located in Oceania. And despite its little more than 8 million inhabitants, the existence of some 848 different languagesof which 836 are still spoken. This makes the country the most linguistically diverse, according to an article published by the British BBC.

The secret behind the wealth is in its geography and its native population that lives mainly in rural areas.

In Colombia, 70 different languages ​​are recognized, Spanish and another 69 mother tongues. But this figure, even though it shows the variety of the region, is not close to those countries that have hundreds of different languages.

In this country located in Oceania, the number of languages ​​spoken is 10 times greater than that of Colombia.

In Papua New Guinea only 20% of its population lives in urban centers. This means that of the 8 million people, only 1.6 million are in the cities.

The rest of the population lives in rural areas, characterized by geographical accidents that have separated the tribes between mountains for centuries; allowing each community to speak its own language without the intervention of third parties.

Papua New Guinea is a country located on the continent of Oceania

The non-monetized economy, their little contact with each other and with the outside world, and the weak colonies that controlled the territory, allowed the Papuans (gentile of Papua New Guinea) they kept to their traditions and enriched their autochthonous language more and more.

In the book “How to live in the world’s most multilingual cities” by BBC journalist Lindsey Galloway, she tells that in Papua New Guinea, in addition to being the country with the largest number of languages ​​in the world, it is also the territory with “the highest index of diversity”.

Despite there being 836 languages ​​still used in the country, only four appear as the official ones, among them English as the main one.

Second is the tok psin, a simplified version of Englishwhich appears as the first language for 120,000 people, and as the second for another four million, half the population.

“Tok Pisin started out as a simplified English-based language influenced by German, Portuguese and various Austronesian languages, but gained native speakers who further worked it into a creole language,” James Harbeck notes in his article. “How English gave rise to amazing new languages”.

Declared as a sovereign country in 1975 after being controlled by several

powers, and now one of the members of the Commonwealth of Nations of the reign of King Carlos III, Papua New Guinea is considered one of the megadiverse regions in the world, not only for its human diversity, but for its variety of fauna and flora of which there are still undiscovered species.

Santiago Andres Venera Salazar

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME