Papua New Guinea | Professor taken hostage and researchers released

The group of researchers taken hostage was released after days of negotiations and a rescue operation. The armed group had given the group a ransom demand equivalent to around 900,000 euros.

Group archeology researchers taken hostage in Papua New Guinea have been released.

A research team of four was taken hostage by an armed group in a remote and densely forested area of ​​the island nation a week ago. According to the authorities, they were given a ransom demand of around 900,000 euros.

The group taken hostage included a New Zealand professor working at an Australian university, two university students from Papua New Guinea and a local program coordinator.

Papua New Guinea is an island nation located in the Pacific Ocean north of Australia.

The news agencies Reuters and AFP report on the matter.

group was doing research in the central parts of the island in the village of Fogoma’iu in the area of ​​Mount Bosavi when they were confronted by an armed group of about twenty people.

One of the four hostages was already released last week. At that time, the Papua New Guinean police said that the health condition of the other hostages was “fair” and said that they were looking for a “peaceful solution” to the situation.

The other three lives were freed after days of negotiations and a rescue operation in which the Papua New Guinea police took part. The governments of Australia and New Zealand were also reportedly involved in the operation.

The prime minister of the island state told about it on Sunday James Marape.

“It took us a while, but the last three [panttivankia] has been successfully released.”

Marapen according to the hostages were released after covert operations, and the original ransom demand was not met. He did not give details.

Police said they will return with the freed hostages on Sunday afternoon to the capital, Port Moresby, where Marape is scheduled to meet them.

The highlands of Papua New Guinea are jungle-covered hills where the central government and security forces have little influence.

In recent years, conflicts between different groups and modern weapons have increased in the regions.