Papua New Guinea | Pay row leads to police strike in Papua New Guinea – at least 16 killed in ensuing riots

According to local authorities, a system error was the reason why some police officers were underpaid.

in Papua New Guinea at least 16 people have been killed in connection with the riots, according to the local police Australian Broadcasting Corporation ABC's by.

According to the police, nine people died in the country's capital, Port Moresby, and seven in the city of Lae. In addition, several people are said to have been injured.

The unrest began local time on Wednesday after a small group of soldiers, police and prison guards began demonstrating against the government. The events were caused by a salary dispute, and the police went on strike in protest.

A still image from the video shows people outside a vandalized shop in Papua New Guinea's capital, Port Moresby, on Wednesday.

the police, representatives of the armed forces and other authorities demonstrated in front of the country's parliament on Wednesday. The police representatives started their strike in the morning, which led to the rapid emergence of riots.

According to ABC, the authorities blamed the salary problem that led to the protest on a malfunction in payroll. As a result of the error, for example, the police and soldiers had been paid too little. The country's government was of The Guardian tried to communicate to employees on social media that it was a mistake. Prime minister James Marape also vowed to fix an administrative error that caused underpayments.

Marape confirmed Papua New Guinea Post-Courier according to that both policemen and soldiers have been brought to the streets of the capital on Thursday to secure the situation. According to the newspaper, local business representatives described the riots as the state's “darkest day”. In addition, rescuers, for example, had been threatened, among other things, when they had tried to do their job, according to the newspaper.

According to the newspaper, the cause of the salary dispute was a technical malfunction in the salary system. According to ABC, the prime minister blamed the staff of the Ministry of Finance for the mistake.