Monday, February 19, 2024
Papua New Guinea | More than 50 people died in the violence

February 18, 2024
Papua New Guinea | More than 50 people died in the violence

The deaths are believed to be related to a conflict between two tribes.

in Papua New Guinea more than 50 people have been killed in violence in the highlands of the country, the police said on Sunday.

Police chief by David Manning according to the police and soldiers had found the bodies of 53 men in total.

The men are believed to have been killed near the town of Wabag, which is located about 600 kilometers northwest of the country's capital, Port Moresby.

The exact circumstances of the deaths were not immediately clear, but according to the police, there had been reports of heavy gunfire in the area. The deaths are believed to be related to a conflict between two tribes.

