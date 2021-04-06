Papu Gómez tries to take more prominence in Sevilla as the days go by and his performance gradually approaches the version he reflected in Serie A. In an interview with Sky Sports, the player details how he got to the Nervionense club and what feelings he has in the present about his departure from Atalanta: “I’m still trying to understand how it happened. If I think of Bergamo, only one word comes to mind: sadness.”. In an excerpt from an interview that will be released on April 16, the player is clear about his arrival in Nervión: “I know that I am not the culprit of this story. It could not continue like this and I made the right decision, I am happy and calm for the decision I made. “

He was also resounding in detailing what feelings he has when his former team plays: “It’s hard for me to watch an Atalanta game. It hurts me to see my former teammates. I’m happy for them because they continue to do very well and I know what team it is, but I can’t. That is why today I feel sad, I hope that with time it will pass. “

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of April 6, 2021

In addition, the Argentine threw clear winks when asked about the possibility of having gone to play in other minor leagues: “I had great offers from MLS and Saudi Arabia, with a lot of money, but I didn’t care. I knew there were people who wanted to see me disappear in these countries, but my priority was Sevilla and I am proud to be here.