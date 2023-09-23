His last season? To be framed and never forgotten. Few, after all, can win the World Cup and the Europa League in the space of a few months. It happened to Papu Gomez: his Argentina triumphed in the tournament in Qatar last December, and the former Atalanta player was able to unleash the celebration for the world title regained after 36 long years of waiting. Then in May there was an encore: Sevilla defeated Roma in the final in Budapest, on penalties. Now, however, the former Atalanta player is without a team and is thinking about retiring.