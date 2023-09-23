Papu Gomez is thinking about retiring: “I don’t want to end up embittered. But I will return to Bergamo.” The words of the Argentine playmaker
His last season? To be framed and never forgotten. Few, after all, can win the World Cup and the Europa League in the space of a few months. It happened to Papu Gomez: his Argentina triumphed in the tournament in Qatar last December, and the former Atalanta player was able to unleash the celebration for the world title regained after 36 long years of waiting. Then in May there was an encore: Sevilla defeated Roma in the final in Budapest, on penalties. Now, however, the former Atalanta player is without a team and is thinking about retiring.
These are the words of the Papu, reported by the Eco di Bergamo: “Mi I’m enjoying my time in Seville, but I’m waiting for the right opportunity. If it doesn’t arrive, I might consider retiring. I gave everything to football and I don’t want to end up bitter“. There were offers from Arabia for him in the summer, but the Argentine didn’t even take them into consideration.
