The World Cup in Qatar 2022 is already history, but for the Argentine people who had to wait so long to see Lionel Messi lift the long-awaited World Cup, it is mandatory to celebrate the consecration in the final against France every day.
Many choose to rewatch each of the seven matches that led Lionel Scaloni’s team to consecration, others choose to buy allusive souvenirs, and some go further and choose to get tattooed on their skin, for life.
One of those who decided to do it was none other than a member of the 26 world champions: Alejandro “Papu” Gomezwho shared his three portraits via social networks, which quickly went viral considering the images he decided to have on his body forever.
First, the man from Sevilla in Spain asked to be drawn the shirt used in the Albicelestehis last name and the number he wore (17) on the back of his jacket. The second was the long-awaited World Cupmade with great delicacy, with the three stars at the top (the largest in 2022), and with the unforgettable date of the final, played on December 18, but the photo that most attracted attention was closely linked to the I drewnational team goalkeeper.
The 34-year-old footballer immortalized the figure of the goalkeeper at the precise moment where he came out to reduce the shot from Randal Kolo Muani with a very particular detail, with the exact moment in which it happened: 122 minutes, 43 seconds. It was the victory of France and the goalkeeper from Mar del Plata prevented it, so “Papu” did not hesitate to tattoo it.
“Forever”was the text of the publication, which received the highlighted comment from “Dibu” himself, who replied: “I love you” (I love you). Another comment that appeared was that of Nicolas Tagliaficopart of the champion squad: “I love!”.
