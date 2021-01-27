The romance had an abrupt end. After leading the best Atalanta in history, Alejandro Gómez, better known as Papu, left the Bergamo club and became a Sevilla player. The fight with coach Gian Piero Gasperini had no turning back. However, the Argentine does not hold a grudge. And, as he recorded on his Instagram account, he does not forget the good times he spent during his seven seasons at the Northern Italian club.

“The sweaty shirt always. See you soon, Bergamo. I’ll miss you. And always #forzaatalanta”, posted Papu accompanying a video in which he is seen touring the city and remembering some moments of his time in Atalanta.

“I had never thought of leaving Bergamo. I am unsure of finding the right word. But I can’t find something to say what I want to say. Today is the day I say goodbye, I thank the city of Bergamo because for seven years they have made me feel as in my own home. I thank all those who have helped me over the years. To the fans that I have met on the street and have given me words of affection. Thank the Atalanta staff because they have always been close and thank my teammates for the experience we have lived together. Thank the coach because he has taken me into account in these years and thanks to the club family for their loyalty for seven years “, says Papu with the voice-over as he walks through the landscapes from the city.

And, while observing some of the milestones in his time at Atalanta, he closes: “I have left my heart in every game I played, and I am proud to have been the captain of Atalanta today. He has become one of the best in Europe and it is an experience that I would do again a thousand times. See you later Bergamo, thanks for everything … And always: Atalanta strength.

Also, before getting on the plane that took him to Seville, he assured that he does not regret anything of what he did in Atalanta, despite the fact that he did not play in the last half.

“Leaving this country after so many years, this city. I am sad and also happy. They are strange sensations,” he said.

He added: “I would do everything I have done since the first day I did in Bergamo, we made the history of this club. Sometimes things happen, but now the club is at the top of Europe.”

Finally, he left a message to the fans of the Italian team: “I am so sorry, I will miss you very much. Bergamo is in my heart. We will meet again soon, for sure.”

His departure from Atalanta was not as expected. After being the captain and benchmark of the team, a fight with his coach caused him to be marginalized from the team and he even trained alone.

Anyway, Gasperini explained the reasons for his departure from the squad: “We had great moments with him, but his exclusion is a decision based on the fact that he needed to find another type of team because, at that moment, we were suffering. It’s just one reason. technique, as he wanted to help De Roon and Freuler more. It’s something we had always done, but it just happened that this time the choice was not accepted. He did not adapt. “

Gómez has not played since mid-December 2020, in a 1 to 1 against Juventus for the local tournament, while his last goal made him in October, in the 4-0 defeat of Midtjylland of Denmark in the group stage of the Champions League. In total he played 252 official matches and scored 59 goals for the Bergamo club.

In Seville he will meet his compatriots Lucas Ocampos, Marcos Acuña and Franco Vázquez (will he continue? The team is in fourth position in LaLiga de España, 11 units behind the leader Atlético de Madrid, while between February and March it will play the Champions League round of 16 against Borussia Dortmund.

Sevilla will be the sixth club in the Argentine’s career, following his experiences at Arsenal, San Lorenzo, Catania (Italy), Metalist (Ukraine) and Atalanta (Italy).