Game over. The Catania was excluded from the championship of Series C and will not play the last four games of the regular season. “As this is a matter of particular social interest, we inform you that today the Court of Catania – bankruptcy section – has ordered the provisional termination of the characteristic branch of the football company of Calcio Catania spa”, is the statement issued yesterday by the president of the Etna Court, dr. Francis Manninowith the Figs which ordered the revocation of the affiliation and the release of the members.