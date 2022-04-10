The message on the social networks of the former Catania striker after the exclusion of the rossazzurri from the Serie C championship
Game over. The Catania was excluded from the championship of Series C and will not play the last four games of the regular season. “As this is a matter of particular social interest, we inform you that today the Court of Catania – bankruptcy section – has ordered the provisional termination of the characteristic branch of the football company of Calcio Catania spa”, is the statement issued yesterday by the president of the Etna Court, dr. Francis Manninowith the Figs which ordered the revocation of the affiliation and the release of the members.
After the news, even the “Papu” Alejandro Gomez – who wore the shirt of Catania from 2010 to 2013 – he wanted to address a thought to the Rossazzurri fans. “A city that welcomed me like a son. A team that they called little Barcelona, a Catania son and 3 years full of emotions. I feel so much sadness and bitterness but above all anger because Calcio Catania does not deserve this reality. I am so sorry and I send you a big good luck for the future, wishing it a better future for all the people of Catania. Forever a fan of yours “wrote on Instagram.
