The Argentine player Alejandro Gómez is a new Sevilla player until June 30, 2024, as announced by the Spanish club, to which he arrives traded by the Italian Atalanta in an operation that is around the 7,500,000 euros, after the tense relationship he had with the technical director Gian Piero Gasperini, who marginalized him from his plans and left him out of the calls.

The former Arsenal and San Lorenzo offensive midfielder who will turn 33 next February signed a contract for three and a half seasons with his new club after landing at the Sevillian airport and undergoing the medical examination, once an agreement was reached between Sevilla and his old club.

From the official networks of the institution they published a video that shows images of Argentine players and coaches passing through Seville such as Diego Maradona and Carlos Bilardo followed by Gómez’s message: “The history of Argentines in Sevilla is long and successful. Now it’s my turn to write a new chapter”.

Before getting on the plane that took him to Seville, the midfielder declared to the Italian signal Sky: “I am sad to leave this city after so many years but I am happy for the new adventure that I am going to undertake. I would repeat everything I have done since the first day I arrived. We have made history in this club. Now Atalanta is at the top of Europe. “

In addition, from the club they gathered other Argentine former Sevilla players who took advantage of their space to offer a welcome to the Papuan. Daniel Bertoni, Héctor Scotta, Gabriel Mercado, Nicolás Pareja and Éver Banega They expressed themselves in the video wishing him a successful stay.

His departure from Atalanta was not as expected for Gómez. After being the captain and benchmark of the team, a fight with his coach caused him to be marginalized from the campus and he even trained himself. Anyway, Gasperini explained the reasons for his departure from the squad: “We had great moments with him, but his exclusion is a decision based on the fact that he needed to find another type of team because, at that moment, we were suffering. It’s just one reason. technique, as he wanted to help De Roon and Freuler more. It’s something we had always done, but it just happened that this time the choice was not accepted. He did not adapt. ”

Gómez has not played since mid-December 2020, in a 1 to 1 against Juventus for the local tournament, while his last goal made him in October, in the 4-0 defeat of Midtjylland of Denmark in the group stage of the Champions League. In total, he played 252 official matches and scored 59 goals.

In Sevilla he will meet his compatriots Lucas Ocampos, Marcos Acuña and Franco Vázquez. The team is in fourth position in the Spanish League, 11 points behind the leader Atlético de Madrid, while in mid-February they will play their Champions League round of 16 series against Borussia Dortmund of Germany.

Sevilla will be the sixth club in the Argentine’s career, following his experiences at Arsenal, San Lorenzo, Catania (Italy), Metalist (Ukraine) and Atalanta (Italy).

Look also