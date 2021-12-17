The great match between Seville And Atletico Madrid . One of the pillars of the Andalusian club is certainly the Papu Gomez . The former player and captain of Atalanta recalled his past with the current coach of the Colchoneros Diego Pablo Simeone . The Argentine claimed that, since the days of Saint Lawrence he was born in Catania , El Cholo has always had a great influence on him. Here are the words released to Olè.com:

“El Cholo has always had a great influence for me because in such a young phase of my life it taught me a lot of things, it made me a little more professional than I was at that moment. I had it in the San stage. Lorenzo and then in the Catania stage in Europe where I also had him as a coach. Not only him but his technical staff, Mono Burgos, Prof Ortega, are all people who have marked me a lot and I am extremely grateful to them because they left me. so many values ​​and so many teachings “.