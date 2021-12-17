The great match between Seville And Atletico Madrid. One of the pillars of the Andalusian club is certainly the Papu Gomez. The former player and captain ofAtalanta recalled his past with the current coach of the Colchoneros Diego Pablo Simeone. The Argentine claimed that, since the days of Saint Lawrence he was born in Catania, El Cholo has always had a great influence on him. Here are the words released to Olè.com:
“El Cholo has always had a great influence for me because in such a young phase of my life it taught me a lot of things, it made me a little more professional than I was at that moment. I had it in the San stage. Lorenzo and then in the Catania stage in Europe where I also had him as a coach. Not only him but his technical staff, Mono Burgos, Prof Ortega, are all people who have marked me a lot and I am extremely grateful to them because they left me. so many values and so many teachings “.
December 17, 2021 (change December 17, 2021 | 22:16)
