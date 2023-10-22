Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gómez broke his silence this Sunday after the confirmation of a positive test for doping that caused him a two-year suspension. The world champion with Argentina used his social networks to give your version of this adverse result, that tarnishes his title in Qatar 2022.

The Monza and Argentina national team player used his official Instagram account to clarify the positive for doping of which he was notified in recent days.

“First of all, I confirm that yesterday I was notified of the resolution of the Anti-Doping Sanctioning Committee of the Spanish Commission for the Fight against Doping in Sports, by which the suspension of my federative license for a period of two years is agreed” , the Argentine began explaining.

The Argentine player celebrated the World Cup victory with his teammates. See also Barca, is it true glory? Lights and shadows of the Xavi project Photo: Instagram: @papugomez_official

I have never had nor will I have the intention of resorting to a prohibited practice

According to him, It was an almost accidental event. that he never had the intention of improving his sporting performance: “I have always not only strictly complied with all the regulations, but I have positioned myself as a strong defender of clean sport and sportsmanship, categorically condemning and rejecting all forms of doping. “I have never had nor will I ever intend to resort to a prohibited practice,” he said.

According to him, an almost innocent reaction to a minor discomfort produced the positive: “The alleged infraction has its origin in the presence of terbutaline in my body for having received, by mistake and accidentally, involuntarily and unintentionally, a spoon of my little son’s syrup, for cough relief. It should be noted that the therapeutic use of terbutaline is permitted for professional athletes and that in no case does it improve sporting performance in football,” he said.

Gómez said that he went to his lawyers because he considered that the process “would not have been carried out in accordance with the provisions of the regulations” and he was confident and grateful for the support he has received.

Recently signed by Monza, he will now be unable to count while the appeal processes to which he is entitled are carried out.

Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gómez on his retirement

I don’t want to retire this way, I don’t want it to end like this, I don’t think I deserve it. What I want most is to return to the fields

The 35-year-old player, who plays for Monza in Italy, made a strong defense in his Instagram stories, where he explained that he continues training and was emphatic in clarifying that this resolution against him will not mean his retirement.

“I was sanctioned for an anti-doping control, before the World Cup, I tested positive for terbutaline, a substance that is in cough syrup. “I’m sad and sorry,” the footballer explained.

And he added: “I always tried to be an example both on and off the court and in my 18-year career I was able to fulfill it. I don’t want to retire this way, I don’t want it to end like this, I don’t think I deserve it. What “The most I want is to return to the fields, train with my teammates and play with Monza, I am going to continue training alone.”

