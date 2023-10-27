The Association of Paprika Producers of the Guadalentín Valley has asked the Ministry of Agriculture to “come to the rescue” of this Murcian product after learning that the National Accreditation Entity (ENAC) temporarily suspended the use last July. of its Protected Designation of Origin –DOP Pimentón de Murcia-, which was in force for about 23 years.

The president of this association, Manuel Sánchez, does not hesitate to blame the previous heads of the DEO “for their poor management, which has meant that production has been very low in the last two years.” In fact, according to Sánchez, “abusive registration fees of up to 7,000 euros were being requested, which made any business unviable.” Regarding the intrusion into the PDO market in provinces outside the established demarcation, Sánchez clarified that “it has been a minor problem,” and focused exclusively on the “current drift” on “the mismanagement of its leaders.”

The producer supported his arguments by indicating that only four producers in the Region had joined the Association of Manufacturers and Exporters of Paprika and Derivatives and Condiments (Afexpo) out of the more than 50 that exist. He also said that the previous Minister of Agriculture, Antonio Luengo, “was aware of this situation and had taken the first steps to reverse it.” Now, he hopes “that the new heads of the Ministry will take action on the matter to be able to redirect a situation that is not benefiting the Murcian producer.”

LA VERDAD contacted the president of the DOP this Friday, Pedro Piernas, who confirmed that in October 2022 he began talks with the Ministry to “give another look to the DOP” and to “remedy a series of problems that had occurred with the regional subsidy. “However, the elections came to the Community and the changes in the Ministry, which has caused all the steps that had been taken to be paralyzed,” he explained.

Regarding the quotas, Piernas clarified that these “were established at a specific time when the DOP needed this money and after the suspension of several subsidies,” ensuring that “there was no choice but to raise them to be able to meet the commitments that had already been made.” had been acquired. On the contrary, he stressed that currently “the quota has already been reduced three years ago and is currently at 4,000 every two years.”

Regarding the shortage of members, Pedro Piernas admitted that “there could have been a lack of motivation,” although he assured that “it has already begun to reverse.”