Model of the Platonic solids of the Solar System, according to Johannes Kepler.

Let’s start with the last problem from last week, attributed to Isaac Newton himself: Can 9 trees be planted in such a way that they form 10 straight rows of 3 trees per row? It can, as seen in the elegant solution in the attached figure. Solution that, coincidentally (it is a saying: in mathematics there are no coincidences), illustrates Pappus’s theorem, which shows that if three points are chosen at random in each of a pair of lines and are joined two by two by straight line segments , each point of a line with each of the points of the other, the intersections of the segments that join them will be in a straight line.

As the figure shows, we have taken 3 points on the upper line and 3 on the lower line, and by joining two by two those on both lines we obtain the 3 central points, which are also aligned. By the way, the lines don’t have to be parallel and the points don’t have to be evenly spaced, as in this case, for the points of intersection to be aligned.

Pappus (or Papo) of Alexandria (c. 290-c. 350) was the greatest mathematician of his time, and in addition to his famous theorem, he is known for his work on the Platonic solids inscribed in a sphere and for geometric constructs such as the Pappus chain, a ring of circles of decreasing size between two tangent circles.

Regarding Sam Loyd’s toothpick grid problem, Rafael Granero, who found a solution by removing 10 toothpicks, has improved it, as can be seen in the figure he has sent, removing only 9.

You can’t destroy all the squares by removing less than 9 sticks, and I would venture (but am not sure) that, twists and symmetries aside, the solution is basically unique. I invite my astute readers to find a different solution or to show that it is unique. What is not difficult to show, by a clever approach, is that you cannot eliminate all the squares by removing less than 9 toothpicks.

This seemingly simple pastime by Sam Loyd, as often happens with geometric puzzles, has more to it than meets the eye and invites us to explore variants of increasing complexity. In this sense, it is interesting to start at the beginning and move forward step by step.

In the trivial case of a single 1×1 square made up of 4 sticks, it is clear that only 1 stick needs to be removed to destroy it. In the case of 2×2, it is easy to see that you have to remove 3 sticks, and in the 3×3 you have to remove 6. It is not so easy to see that in the 4×4 you have to remove a minimum of 9 sticks. And in the squares of 5×5, 6×6, 7×7…?

And if we are not satisfied with destroying the squares, but also want to eliminate all the rectangles? In that case, we will have to remove 3 toothpicks from the 2×2 square, 7 from the 3×3, 11 from the 4×4… Do you dare to continue?

Replace instead of remove

Finally, when talking about the problems with toothpicks or matches, one cannot fail to mention that they are divided into two large groups: those that are solved by removing elements, like the ones we have just seen, and those that are solved by changing places. some elements, but without removing any and always using them in their entire length. Let’s remember, as an example, one of the most popular, simple and elegant:

Changing places two matches, go from five squares to four without any loose match.

