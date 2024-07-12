Home page politics

The CEO of the arms company Rheinmetall was the target of an attack plan. This was foiled. He is now guarded around the clock by the BKA.

Berlin – According to information from NATOdiplomats are behind a foiled assassination attempt on Rheinmetall boss Armin Papperger. The attack is said to have concerned his company’s arms deliveries in Ukraine War Despite the immediate danger, Papperger himself apparently feels safe. He is now under similar protection to Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD).

First reported CNN about the plot. According to the broadcaster, it is part of a broader Russian shadow campaign against the Western military-industrial complex, on which Kiev has become highly dependent. In addition to the Rheinmetall boss, a number of arms industry executives across Europe were probably on Russia’s hit list. The attack on Papperger was foiled because US intelligence services became aware of the plan at the beginning of the year. Ultimately, the German security authorities were informed, who were then able to take adequate protective measures.

Papperger is guarded like Olaf Scholz – Russia had his sights set on him because of the Ukraine war

The person concerned himself seems to be very satisfied with these measures. Berlin has created a “high level of security” around him, Papperger told the Financial TimesWhen asked about the alleged threat to his life, he said he felt “always safe” and was “a very happy person.” A person familiar with his security told the magazine that the security measures were “at the highest level,” according to the report. They were comparable to the protection enjoyed by the German Chancellor. But what does that actually mean?

The Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) is responsible for protecting federal politicians in Germany. As soon as they go out in public, they are accompanied by bodyguards. In addition to the Federal Chancellor, such strict security precautions apply to the Federal President and several particularly vulnerable ministers. These include Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD), Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens).

Not only Scholz is guarded by the BKA – bodyguards for Papperger and Lauterbach

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach also enjoys this dubious privilege after plans by a group of Reich citizens and conspiracy ideologists to kidnap him became known. In an interview with the weekly newspaper The time in 2023 Lauterbach described how it feelsHe never travels alone, says the Federal Minister of Health. “When I go out for private reasons, for example to eat out, my bodyguard comes first.” That is not always easy. He can only be spontaneous “when the bodyguard is already there.” Otherwise, everything “always needs lead time, so one to two hours.”

Nevertheless, it is “astonishing how well the BKA manages to make all appointments possible so discreetly and flexibly,” Lauterbach continued. He does not want to complain, because personal protection is part of everyday life for many politicians in Germany. But above all, he is “incredibly grateful.” After all, the security guards are “ultimately risking their lives for us.” He does not want to give details about “what is happening with my mail, whether someone can bring me a pizza.” But there are only “a few areas” where he is still vulnerable. And he would “not dream of making concessions to the wishes of the people who pose a threat” just to increase his security. If he is “somewhat at risk in the course of this work,” he just has to accept it.

BKA does good work against attack plans – but efforts are not always sufficient

The protected persons often seem to be satisfied with the efforts of the BKA. However, even with the greatest caution, every approach cannot be prevented, as an incident in May 2023 shows. At that time, a driver was able to join the Chancellor’s convoy and drive onto the grounds of Frankfurt Airport. Before the bodyguards could intervene, he managed to get out of his vehicle and hug Scholz.

However, there are also politicians who have been less fortunate. Chancellor Helmut Kohl (CDU) was pelted with eggs and paint bags in 1991, and his successor Gerhard Schröder (SPD) was slapped in the face in 2004. In the most serious incidents, CDU top politician Wolfgang Schäuble and the then SPD candidate for chancellor Oskar Lafontaine were seriously injured in attacks in 1990. (tpn)