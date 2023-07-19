Papillon: Michael Noer’s film about Henri Charrière on Sky Cinema

bow tie is the film broadcast this evening, Wednesday 19 July 2023, on Sky Cinema Uno in prime time from 21.15. This is the remake of the film of the same name directed by Franklin Schaffner in 1973, in turn based on the autobiography of Henri Charrière about his imprisonment and repeated escapes from the infamous penal colony of Devil’s Island. But what is the plot, the cast, the trailer and where to stream Pipillon? Here’s everything you need to know.

Plot

In 1930s Paris, 25-year-old Henri Charrière, nicknamed “Papillon”, is framed for a murder he never committed and sentenced to life in prison. He is sent to hard labor in the worst prison colony on Devil’s Island in French Guiana. Intent on regaining his freedom, Papillon plans numerous escapes by establishing an alliance with the counterfeiter Louis Dega, who, in exchange for his protection, agrees to finance Papillon’s escape. A deep and lasting bond of friendship will be born between the two men.

The real Papillon tried to escape 13 times in 13 years, with the first even after 37 days of captivity. Each time he was placed in solitary confinement and each time he did not give up. He managed to escape and in 1945 he arrived in Venezuela where he lived until 1970 when after his pardon he returned to Europe and it was during the years in South America that he wrote his autobiography about him.

Papillon: the cast of the film

The protagonists of the film are Charlie Hunnam and Rami Malek, who play the roles that were respectively Steve McQueen and Dustin Hoffman. Let’s see together all the actors and their characters in the film which tells the true story of Henri “Papillon” Charrière.

Charlie Hunnam: Henri Charrière

Rami MalekLouis Dega

Luka Peroš: Santini

Yorick van Wageningen: Barrot

Roland Møller: Celier

Eve HewsonNenette

Michael Socha: Julot

Christopher FairbankJean Castili

Trailer

here is the trailer Papillon official, tonight, July 19, 2023, in prime time on Sky Cinema.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Papillon on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 19 July 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.