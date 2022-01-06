Valencia Basket overwhelmed Bursaspor in the game postponed last December due to the numerous positives detected in the Taronja team. Moreover, Joan Peñarroya’s men appeared at the game after two weeks without competing due to external circumstances for the positives of the last two rivals in the Endesa League and rest has come from pearls the team, which took advantage of the distance forged in the first quarter (23-7) to win a placid triumph that keeps him at the top of group B of the Eurocup. Jasiel Rivero, with 24 points, dominated the paint and Bojan Dubljevic, 12 points and seven assists, gave a clinic dealing game from the high post with just one basket. Nenad Dimitrijevic was killed in the last minute by testing positive in the latest control test for COVID.

The first quarter, after two weeks of inactivity, without stepping on the pitch in an official match, was a boat trip for Joan Peñaroya’s men. Xabi López-Arostegui opened the ban from the line, while Jasiel Rivero took advantage of a blow to the nose on Jaime Pradilla to enter the rotation early and wreak havoc on Turkish paint. The first quarter ended 23-7, marked by the lack of success of Alimpijevic’s men, a 35-year-old Serbian coach. Valencia Basket reached +17 in the first quarter. The domain was total in the first minutes.

The siege continued in the second quarter, despite the fact that Bursaspor began to appear from the perimeter of the hand of Bitim and Freeman, the great rival threat. Nevertheless, Valencia Basket was still in ‘roller mode’ and reached 19 points higher on the scoreboard, the highest of the match, forcing Alimpijevic to stop the game. After the heated stalemate, the Turks reacted with a partial 0-7, insufficient with the wide taronja distance, but a symptom of the change in trend that would occur before the break. Meanwhile, the locals continued to enforce their law under the hoops, with Labeyrie even playing 3 for casualties and the overbooking in the inner game, and it was Tobey who closed the first half with a circus action to put the 42-26 (+15) on the scoreboard.

After passing through the changing rooms, Bursaspor continued in its growth trend in the game, despite the wide margin of the locals, and it occurred an exciting clash between two interiors with a long future: Egemen Guven and Jaime Pradilla. The Turk took out his good hand with 14 points and a series of five consecutive baskets. While the Spanish recovered from the blow of the first minutes and gave an exhibition in the rebound and taking resources under the rim. But Allerik Freeman did not want to leave Valencia without adding a bit of spice to the game, with five points in a row to bring distances closer before the last quarter (62-48) and 15 points without disheveled.

Despite the walk of the first fifteen minutes, Alimpijevic’s team wanted to sell their skin dearly at the Fonteta. Freeman put the score at ten points (63-53) with a triple house mark for the American scorer. Rivero (24 points) continued to do his thing to keep the distance, but when the game tightened The figure of Xabi López-Arostegui emerged to close a triumph that was never in danger, but in which the Bursaspor team grabbed hold of the game so as not to go only as a tourist in Valencia on Three Kings Day.