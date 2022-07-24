Papers, Pleasethe famous puzzle game that simulates the life of an immigration inspector, is also in the pipeline on Android and iOS smartphoneswith release date set at 5th Augustpractically in less than two weeks.

The author of the game broke the news, Lucas Pope, with a Twitter post attached to a shot of the game running on two smartphones. Papers, Please

In Papers, Please we will take on the role of an immigration inspector of the fictitious nation Arstotzka and we will have to scrupulously check the passports of numerous immigrants, among whom smugglers, spies and terrorists could be hiding, and decide which ones can enter the country and which cannot. . By carrying out this task correctly and quickly we will earn the money necessary to support the protagonist’s family from month to month, but as time progresses the guidelines for the control of immigrants will become increasingly stringent and complicated, gradually raising the bar. of the difficulty.

Papers, Please was released in August 2013 on Windows PC and macOS, and then arrived in 2014 on Linux and iPad, while in 2017 the version for PlayStation Vita was released. In 2016 Pope announced that the game has sold over 1.8 million copies. If you want to know more, we suggest you read our Papers, Please review.