Papers, Please is available starting today on iPhonepriced at € 4.99, while the Android it should arrive shortly. There is also a new iPad edition, with a free update for those who owned the 2014 conversion.

Papers, Please – buy on the App Store

Announced a few days ago, the mobile versions of Papers, Please will enable the now iconic title of Lucas Pope to reach an even wider audience and spread their message of freedom against any dictatorship.

In fact, in the game we will find ourselves playing the role of a immigration inspector in the fictional nation of Arstotzka, struggling with the control of the documents of all the people who want to enter the country to find any criminals.

A job that will allow us to support our family, but which will gradually become more and more complicated, when the control policies become more stringent and we find ourselves having to make difficult decisions.