Thursday, August 4, 2022
Paperless | The government expands the rights of the undocumented to health care

August 4, 2022
in World Europe
According to the bill, adults would have the right to receive certain essential non-urgent health services in addition to urgent care. Necessity would be assessed by a healthcare professional based on the patient’s situation.

The one given to the parliament on Thursday of the bill adults would have the right to receive certain necessary non-urgent health services in addition to urgent care. Necessity would be assessed by a healthcare professional based on the patient’s situation.

Services related to childbirth, as well as health checks, vaccinations and treatment necessary due to infectious diseases could be considered essential.

Undocumented minors would receive the same healthcare services as minors who have a place of residence in Finland.

However, those receiving treatment should bear the costs of the treatment themselves.

Even until now, the law has guaranteed undocumented people the right to urgent health services such as first aid. However, in some municipalities, such as Helsinki, they are also given the right to more extensive health care.

