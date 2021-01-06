Paperless The expansion of paperless healthcare did not bring unexpected growth to Helsinki: “At the scale of healthcare, the amount is really small”

According to an employee of the Global Clinic, the ailments of the paperless are now increasingly being treated in the right place at the right time, ie in primary health care. “Urgent care is also more expensive for society.”

Paperless Healthcare costs in Helsinki have risen by hundreds of thousands of euros. However, the rise cannot be considered unforeseen.

In 2019, paperless healthcare services cost Helsinki EUR 531,528. The services were used by 256 people.

Most of the paperless health care services were the services of doctors and nurses at health centers.

Helsinki decided in 2017 to expand paperless healthcare services.

The decision meant that paperless people, ie people living in the country without a right, were granted the right to treatment for chronic diseases, oral health care and vaccinations in Helsinki from 2018 onwards. Prior to the decision, the paperless were only entitled to emergency health services, such as first aid. The right to urgent services becomes law.

In the council, a group of basic Finns in particular opposed the expansion of services. Basic Finns expressed concern, among other things, that the costs of enlargement could not be monitored and that wider health services would encourage illegal residence.

Chairman of the Basic Finns Jussi Halla-aho and the Basic Finnish City Councilor Mari Rantanen pointed out that the expansion of services would be likely to cause “health tourism”, which could be accompanied by tuberculosis and HIV from Finland. The treatment of these diseases is very expensive.

Halla-aho has often commented on the decision afterwards. He wrote a newspaper, for example In his opinion paper published by the Central Finnthat “extended social and health care inevitably increases its use and attracts people to try their luck in the asylum process.”

Some of the Coalition’s MPs in the council also opposed the expansion of services. When voting on the issue, the lines of the parties disintegrated slightly, as not only the Coalition Party and the basic Finns but also the Christian Democrats, the Blue and some of the Demars supported returning the matter to preparation.

Seamless A numerical comparison of costs before the expansion of services cannot be made, as the city did not record the costs of paperless health care before 2018. Helsinki’s Director of Family and Social Services Maarit Sulavuori however, it is clear that the costs have not “exploded”. There has still been an increase in costs.

“On the scale of the total health care costs in Helsinki, the amount is really small,” says Sulavuori.

At the time of the parliamentary deliberations, officials estimated that the cost of paperless health services at that time was between € 100,000 and € 200,000 per year. Helsinki’s social and health care budget is more than two billion euros.

Rantanen from Basic Finns wrote last September In his Helsinki News column, that the cost of the paperless is now “in millions of euros”, although Helsinki officials estimated the cost of the expansion at 200,000 to 400,000 a year when the decision was made.

However, the officials’ estimates actually seem to be correct. The cost of paperless healthcare is now just over € 500,000. The increase in costs therefore falls within the range estimated by officials.

Paperless The services as a whole, on the other hand, cost Helsinki EUR 2.1 million last year. In 2018, the amount was EUR 1.2 million.

However, the total cost includes many other costs than health care services. According to Maarit Sulavuori, the costs include crisis accommodation, supplementary income support, ie commitments and travel costs, as well as some costs from child protection, disability care and social work. These services are based on the Social Welfare Act.

“According to the law, we must provide temporarily necessary social care services to people living in the city,” says Sulavuori.

The city already had the responsibility for organizing these services before 2018, and they therefore also incurred costs at that time. However, a comparison of total costs is impossible, as the city did not separately record paperless clients in its social welfare before 2018.

Total cost According to Sulavuori, the increase from 2018 to 2019 is due to the fact that the number of paperless people in Helsinki has increased. Paperless people have come to Helsinki from other parts of Finland, and in addition, the residence permit of some people has expired.

“Helsinki attracts people because it sees opportunities in the big city. As the number of paperless people in the city increases, costs automatically increase, ”says Sulavuori.

In addition, a separate crisis accommodation has been set up for the paperless, which has raised costs. According to Sulavuori, the need for emergency accommodation in Helsinki has increased for all people, not just those without paperwork.

The city receives compensation from the state for the cost of statutory services.

Town’s in addition, health services and counseling for the paperless are provided by the Global Clinic. The operation of the Global Clinic, ie the paperless clinic, is mainly based on volunteer work.

The Helsinki Clinic employs volunteer doctors, nurses, nurses, midwives, dentists, psychologists and lobby staff. The clinic is able to handle fairly simple procedures such as measuring inflammatory values ​​and performing pregnancy tests. You can also get medication and access laboratory tests through the clinic.

Designer Meri Korniloff The Doctor’s Social Responsibility Association says that the number of visits to the Global Clinic has also remained stable in recent years. The number of visits is 600-700 per year.

“What has changed is that we are increasingly able to direct the customer to the city’s services,” says Korniloff.

According to Korniloff, the decision to expand health care services has clearly eased the situation for the paperless. According to him, paperless people now have easier access to an assessment of the need for care.

Most of the health problems of the paperless are ailments that are treated in primary care, and today they are also increasingly being treated for primary care.

Korniloff believes the direction makes sense for society as a whole.

“Ailments should be treated in primary care before they become urgent. The aggravation of ailments increases human suffering, and then the right to health is not realized. Emergency care is also more expensive for society. ”

According to Korniloff, the clinic will also receive calls from paperless people living in other municipalities. However, solutions to situations are sought in the municipality where the person resides.

Although The health care of the paperless has improved in Helsinki, the corona epidemic has also aggravated the situation of the paperless.

The Global Clinic had to close its doors in the spring due to the risk of infection. In the summer and early autumn, the clinic operated as an outdoor tent clinic. During the late autumn, the interior has been in use again.

According to Korniloff, the goal is to keep the clinic open all winter.

“If we have to get caught up, it will be harder to reach patients. We are the body that the paperless know, and many may also have fear of the authorities. ”

However, no chaos has been caused by the corona epidemic for the paperless.

According to Korniloff, all clients are asked first about possible coronary symptoms, and the symptoms are directed to a test. Everyone can go to the city’s corona tests, regardless of whether the person has a residence permit or not.

According to Korniloff, the decision to expand services three years ago is the root reason for the smooth running of processes in a pandemic situation and the fact that problems remain under control.

“Now that there is a model for the care of the paperless, we have also been able to find ways to work in different situations. For example, coronary health stations have been instructed on how to deal with the paperless. That’s a great thing. ”