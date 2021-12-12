Some parties have been associated in human memory with bureaucratic complications, long reviews, unjustified procrastination, pitfalls, and stressful reviews to the point of inconvenience.

Here in the UAE, that feeling and anxiety dissipates with the expansion of government performance on the digital front, and the transformation of the vast majority of government services into digital through official platforms and smart applications.

Today, when Dubai announces that it has become the first paperless government in the world, it is the fruit of the early vision of the knight of initiatives and the lover of the first place, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai «may God preserve him», who was the first to call for facilitating People’s lives and the provision of services to them around the clock, and through a smart application via their phones, and within a few years we witnessed the huge qualitative shift that took place in government performance, whether for local departments in the various emirates of the country or ministries, federal authorities and institutions that entered into a great race and fierce competition for excellence And he won the first places for the distinguished government performance awards.

Despite all this, the picture is not always rosy, as some parties are still holed up behind papers, despite the great stride that has been achieved in terms of digital transformation, linking transactions to the Emirates ID card has become obviate every demand. But such authorities ask a widow – for example – to update her data and bring certificates of non-marriage. And it – that is, the party – realizes that completing any marriage contract requires an identity card, and so on for other official transactions that today all revolve around the reference card.

The battle of digital transformation was not about mobilizing resources and bringing in the latest systems, software and hardware, but rather a battle in rehabilitating those routine and bureaucratic mindsets that still view the digital as pulling from under it not only the rug, but also the “scepter” of the magical signature, which they considered a tool of change. Fate, and the “spit” of their auspicious signature changes the life of mankind.

Whenever I receive a call from a party asking me to update my data, I remember the torrent of news flowing about digital performance, and the vast chasm that separates those who want change from those who are still experienced behind “your reference and our reference,” and it became “your email and our email,” and “don’t forget to send me an email.” »!!.