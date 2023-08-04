Paperissima Sprint, Marcia Thereza: the fundamental teaching of Antonio Ricci? In life you win if you are yourself

You are in the second year of Paperissima Sprint: what lessons have you learned in these two years from an Italian TV professor such as Antonio Ricci?

Yes, I am very happy to continue an experience that is literally changing my life and to work in this family. From Antonio Ricci I learned a fundamental teaching for me: in life you win if you are yourself. To tell the truth, it was one of the first pieces of advice he gave me, to be myself. And I try to put it into practice every day with commitment.

The brunette and the brunette, how are you similar and how are you different?

Valentina and I are very similar in the commitment we put into everything we do and in the fact that we really care about this new experience. From this point of view I really see many similarities. Different… Oh well, even if the difference is minimal, only two years, we are still different ages, and I have a culture of different origins, I lived in Brazil up to 10 years, then I had to overcome the difficulties of settling in a new country . The beauty, however, is that in our diversity we always try to learn, even from each other. We have a beautiful relationship.

Paperissima Sprint, Valentina Corradi: “I am inspired by Hunziker-Carrà. I learned from Antonio Ricci that..”

Paperissima Sprint, Marcia Thereza and her dreams

Can you tell us some background, the funniest moments of the recordings of Paperissima Sprint?

With Gabibbo, Valentina and Vittorio Brumotti we form a wonderful team. We have so much fun, Brumotti in particular is always joking and always in a funny way. A moment to remember? Certainly the time he did one of those bike jumps and flew over us. I was really scared, and honestly not only me, Valentina too. And it was hilarious!

Do you dream of becoming the official tissue of Striscia la Notizia?

I’m being honest, I really like my role, I feel a bit like Paperissima Sprint’s Velina. I like to be funny, I like to talk, to make people laugh, at Paperissima I am really myself. And that’s okay.

Paperissima Sprint, Valentina and Marcia with Vittorio Brumotti and Gabibbo

saudi messi

Let’s stay in the field of desires and goals. Outside of Paperissima and Striscia, what is your dream job in TV and in the fashion world between now and the next 10 years?

My dreams beyond Paperissima? She could be a successful host. Or maybe or an actress, who knows? I’m studying, I’m working hard to grow more and more. I have always set myself high goals in life.

Paperissima Sprint, Marcia Thereza: “Neymar favorite footballer. My number 10”

Do you follow football?

Certain! As a Brazilian I love football, I like to follow it. I don’t have a favorite team, I always watch a good game with great pleasure. Obviously the favorite team is my Seleçao, which sometimes even managed to make me cry. And my favorite footballer is Neymar, my number 10.

Do you practice any sport in your spare time?

Since I was a child I have always been very competitive. So I’ve always played sports, I’d say I’ve practiced them all a bit. But now I’m dedicating myself to dance. To keep fit I do dance or yoga.

Valentina Corradi and Marcia Thereza Araujo Barros



Paperissima Sprint, Marcia Thereza: “I am inspired by Roberta Lanfranchi”

Among the showgirls and TV presenters, is there one that inspires you?

I choose Roberta (Lanfranchi) because I was lucky enough to work with her, to know her, and I can say that she is truly a beautiful person. I respect her a lot, she has had a good career and managed to be a mother, she has a beautiful family and these are the goals in life that I would like to achieve.

March and the music.

I love it all, I don’t have a favorite genre. I listen to it all the time and love to sing my heart out when I’m in the car. The songs that make me dance the most? Definitely Latin music, or Brazilian funky. Anita, I love it! These are the songs that make me dance the most.

